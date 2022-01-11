Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.29 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.35. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

