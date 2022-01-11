Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ERIC opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

