Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

