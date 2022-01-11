TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

