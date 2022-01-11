Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,058.12 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

