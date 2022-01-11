Tfo Tdc LLC Buys Shares of 929 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,563. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

