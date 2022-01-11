Tfo Tdc LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.40. 40,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

