Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $54,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $10,037,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,259. The firm has a market cap of $672.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

