TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

