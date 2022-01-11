TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $1,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFSL opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.