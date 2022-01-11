The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,659. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.