The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,493. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

