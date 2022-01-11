The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

ACN stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.98. The firm has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

