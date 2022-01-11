The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,052,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

