The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STKS shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 92.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

