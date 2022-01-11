The Procter & Gamble Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

PG stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,956,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,488. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $145.61. The company has a market cap of $383.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

