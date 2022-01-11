The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Southern stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

