The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $321,473.00

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $645.15 million and approximately $321,473.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00014387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00110615 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.