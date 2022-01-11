The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

WMB stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

