TheStreet Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to D+

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $113.82 on Friday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Avalara by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

