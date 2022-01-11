Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $12,484.77

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $12,484.77 and $113,406.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00308795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

