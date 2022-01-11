Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $31.64 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

NYSE TDY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

