Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of IAA worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IAA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IAA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

