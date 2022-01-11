Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,098 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $44,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. 36,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,562. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.97.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

