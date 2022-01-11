Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $27,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 77.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.88 and a 12 month high of $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

