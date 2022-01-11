Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 1,986,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,623,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

