TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 19,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,433.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
