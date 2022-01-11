TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 19,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,433.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

