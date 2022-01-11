Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $778,562.45 and approximately $27.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007340 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

