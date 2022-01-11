Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 111,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

