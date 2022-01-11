TitanSwap Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $117.79 million and $77,246.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

