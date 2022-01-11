Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

