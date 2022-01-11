Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 1,600 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54.

TOST traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 2,824,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,517. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $24,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

