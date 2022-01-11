Toast (NYSE:TOST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17. Toast has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

