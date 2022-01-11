Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 458,990 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

