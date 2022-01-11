Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 144,074 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.