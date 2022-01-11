Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.15 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,136 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

