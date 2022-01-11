Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,879 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

