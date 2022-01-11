TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $506.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

