TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.04

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1343422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $506.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

