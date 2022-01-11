Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 3.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.73. 10,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,467. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.