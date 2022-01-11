Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,509,000.

VFH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 4,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $101.69.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

