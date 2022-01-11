TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
TSE RNW traded down C$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. 761,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.78. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.20 and a 52 week high of C$23.43.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.