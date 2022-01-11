TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

TSE RNW traded down C$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. 761,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.78. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.20 and a 52 week high of C$23.43.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

