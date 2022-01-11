TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Cowen lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 248,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $5,451,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

