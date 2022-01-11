Travala.com (AVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.18 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $76.09 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,633,937 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

