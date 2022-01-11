Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.33. 1,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $52,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,148.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

