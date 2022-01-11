Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,646 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.96.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
