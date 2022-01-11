Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,662. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.