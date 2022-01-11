Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Trimble worth $172,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,542 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Trimble by 177.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 322,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 206,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

