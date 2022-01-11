Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $32,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.23%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

