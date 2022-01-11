Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 3.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

